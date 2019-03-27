The ACA enabled states to expand Medicaid eligibility to an additional 12 million people by raising income limits on the public insurance program for the poor. Under the law, states pay for 10 percent of the additional cost and the federal government pays 90 percent. States would be unlikely to cover that entire cost, the New York Times reported. The Urban Institute estimates that 12 million adults and 3 million children would lose Medicaid coverage if the health law is repealed. As the opioid epidemic has raged, Medicaid expansion has allowed at least 760,000 people to get into treatment — about 40 percent of people with opioid addiction, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Private insurance is also required to cover addiction treatment under the law, but KFF found that people with Medicaid were twice as likely as private insured individuals to have received treatment in 2016.