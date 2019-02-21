Under the Affordable Care Act, colonoscopies are covered by private insurance with no copay when the purpose is to screen for cancer in a person who is at average risk — even if a polyp is removed, said Caroline Powers, a director of federal relations for the American Cancer Society. So long as the procedure is performed by an in-network provider, it should not cost the patient anything, not even a co-pay, even if they haven’t reached their deductible.