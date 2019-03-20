Research has shown that holding onto hope is important for cancer patients and survivors alike. But I found the challenge is learning to balance optimism with realism. In 2017, I gave the keynote talk at the Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center’s Adult Moving Beyond Cancer to Wellness conference. I met another survivor who shared how some days cancer can feel like we are engulfed by a hoodie and can’t see past it. The key is to do our best to push up the hoodie’s sleeves and pull down the hood as far as we can to get on with the life we still have. After I finished my cancer treatments four years ago and found out there was no evidence of disease, I went back to researching disasters.