It delegitimizes the accommodations provided to students who need them. There is a known saying in the field of special education: “fair is not equal and equal is not fair.” At times, when students who legitimately need extra time on an exam, or a quiet area due to a documented disability, this may be viewed by some as unfair advantage. There is nothing unfair about providing someone the accommodations they need to be successful in relation to their disability. What is unfair is providing these accommodations to students that do not need it. People participating in this ruse or a system that allows for this only reinforces this stigma.