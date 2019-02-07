Most people in this country, when they think of forest fires, are thinking of the West Coast. But scientists are warning us that the U.S. Southeast is going to see an uptick in forest fires, and large ones. You might not think that a forest fire in Tennessee or Virginia matters in Philadelphia, but it does. That smoke can be transported far from the site of the fire. The San Francisco Bay area, for example, got absolutely smashed with particulate matter pollution in the weeks following the Camp Fire in northern California last fall. I was in San Jose for a week, and I can tell you that you can feel a code red air quality action day. You can feel the smoke in your throat and in your eyes and on your skin. And when you wake up the next morning, it stays with you. You can feel it in your chest. These are the kind of events that send people with asthma to the hospital.