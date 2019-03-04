A live mouse was on a glue board under the potato chip rack in the retail area; there were mouse droppings around the handwashing sink in the food prep area and on the exterior surfaces along the side and under the microwaves of the prep unit; the person in charge was not able to provide documentation that repackaged kimchi products were from an approved source; the cakes and donuts in the retail area were not properly labeled with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; the facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash vegetables for sandwiches; mouthwash was stored on the drainboard of the warewashing sink; ready-to-eat sandwich rolls were stored in non-food grade plastic containers; the handwash sink in the rear food prep/handwashing area was blocked by employee personal belongings, and not accessible at all times for employee use; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat sliced deli meat and cheeses, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; the interior surfaces, racks, and shelving in the deli display case, prep unit, walk-in cooler, and refrigerators were not clean; the painted wood in the walk-in cooler was chipping; the floors throughout the rear area were not clean.