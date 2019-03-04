Despite the recent snow storm, spring is on the way and it looks like bugs are making an early appearance to go with the change of seasons.
In this edition of Clean Plates, there were roach wings found on beer hoses; dead German cockroaches and dead American cockroaches were found in one facility along with small clear/silver insects. There were also small flies, drain flies and fruit flies reported.
Mice remain a problem, too. Philadelphia inspectors found both dead and live mice and a few rats. They also found plenty of poop and gnawed steak and bacon, which is a clear telltale sign of the rodent activity,
From Feb. 15 to Feb. 28, inspectors closed at least 21 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
216 South St.
9 violations, 3 serious
There was mold in the beer walk-in cooler, on the walls, there were rat droppings in the basement, fruit flies in the basement near the indoor trash cans, and roach wings in the basement and on beer hoses; an aerosol oven cleaner was found on a counter next to a juice box; a cat litter box was found in the basement near the dry food storage; there was liquid draining from a hose to the basement, leaving stagnant water that did not exit via the the floor drain; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code.
The establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 27.
1204 N Front St.
20 violations, 8 serious
There was no sushi log provided, food contact surfaces were not being sanitized, multi-use equipment/utensils were not being sanitized as required and workers prepared noodles with bare hands during time of inspection; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled properly; several food staff were not washing their hands well; food employees lacked proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; soiled food equipment was stored in the hand sink in the kitchen; the rice cooker was stored in the front of the hand sink in the front sushi prep area; the hand sink in the kitchen was clogged; an employee was not properly sanitizing the multi-use utensils and equipment at the three-basin sink; a cellphone was stored on the shelf with food items in the kitchen area; there were no thermometers in the freezer chest in the sushi prep area; the kitchen garbage grinder needed repair; the refrigerator unit in the front sushi prep area needed cleaning; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 28.
240 S 40th St.
2 violations, 1 serious
Water was not at the proper temperature; there was no hot water provided at the three compartment sink or hand sink; a food employee did not wash their hands properly.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 28.
640 W Allegheny Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
A person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 27.
1919 E Passyunk Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
The food safety certified individual was not present at the start of the inspection.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 26.
4907 Catherine St.
5 violations, 1 serious
Dead cockroaches were found behind equipment and in the area behind the refrigerator; food facility is preparing and packaging juice without an approved food safety plan; Moist wiping cloths observed lying on table and not stored in sanitizing solution; Single use take out containers were not inverted; the refrigeration units needed cleaning.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 26.
1425 Walnut St.
4 violations, none serious
There were old and fresh mouse droppings in the basement, foyer, and retail cabinet, small flies were seen on the walls in the ware-wash area and retail counter, small clear/silver insects were found in the drain behind the retail counter; there were dead German cockroaches in the broken walk-in and dead American cockroaches in the back storage corner in the basement and behind the oven in the bakery area, spiderwebs were found in the retail cabinet near the hand sink; a door sweep was needed at the front of the facility; the unused preparation sink in the bakery area had pink and black slime in it.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 26.
6101 Limekiln Pike
10 violations, 3 serious
There was food debris inside of the reach-in freezer that needed cleaning; the establishment was not properly washing, rinsing and sanitizing food equipment due to lack of ware-washing sink; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the storage area; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; unapproved noncommercial microwave, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, freezer, refrigerator were found; the water temperature was approximately 60 degrees; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 26.
5700 Hadfield St.
17 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were found on the floor perimeters in retail, prep and basement areas, including in the left front corner of display case, behind refrigeration unit in the prep area and on the floor perimeters in basement area; there was open rodent bait on floor perimeters in prep and basement areas; bagged breads were stored in the sanitizer compartment of the ware-wash sink; an unapproved microwave was found in the food preparation area; a valid food safety certificate was not present; food residues and other debris were found on floor perimeters and on bottom shelving of refrigeration unit in the kitchen area; chips stored on the drain board.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 26.
4200 N Broad St.
3 violations, 3 serious
The hand wash sink in the mobile unit did not having hot running water; a food employee did not wash hands between changing tasks; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
The establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 25.
2600 Brown St.
19 violations, 9 serious
A live mouse was on a glue board under the potato chip rack in the retail area; there were mouse droppings around the handwashing sink in the food prep area and on the exterior surfaces along the side and under the microwaves of the prep unit; the person in charge was not able to provide documentation that repackaged kimchi products were from an approved source; the cakes and donuts in the retail area were not properly labeled with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; the facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash vegetables for sandwiches; mouthwash was stored on the drainboard of the warewashing sink; ready-to-eat sandwich rolls were stored in non-food grade plastic containers; the handwash sink in the rear food prep/handwashing area was blocked by employee personal belongings, and not accessible at all times for employee use; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat sliced deli meat and cheeses, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; the interior surfaces, racks, and shelving in the deli display case, prep unit, walk-in cooler, and refrigerators were not clean; the painted wood in the walk-in cooler was chipping; the floors throughout the rear area were not clean.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 25.
551 E Wyoming Ave.
23 violations, 6 serious
A rat and a mouse were seen in the basement area; there was clutter in the basement area that had the potential to shelter vermin; there were no paper towels at the hand washing sinks in the restroom and food preparation area and no soap at hand washing sink in the food preparation area; the person in charge arrived late; the handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a portable steam table and not accessible at all times for employee use; there was no running cold water at the hand washing sink in the food preparation area; there was a missing sink stopper; eggs were not held at the proper temperature; a domestic microwave, an unapproved chest freezer and the dish drying racks were found in the food preparation area; there were cracks in the floor tiles next to the cooking equipment in the food preparation area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 25.
1100 Federal St.
15 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were found on the lower shelf of the food prep table where pans and baskets are stored; old mouse droppings were on the shelf beneath the prep table in the food prep area; uncovered foods were in the refrigerator beneath dusty fan covers; black residue, pink slime were on the interior of the ice machine bin on the metal plate above the ice, the interior door was soiled, a piece of material was protruding from behind a metal plate; pans stored on a shelf with mouse droppings were placed on the cutting board; cutting boards were found with deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; the urinal in the men's toilet room was in disrepair; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food; a food employee washed their hands in the wash solution at the warewashing sink rather than the designated handwash sink.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours.
330 W Oregon Ave.
20 violations, 8 serious
Sewage leaks were on the floor under the urinal in restroom; urinals needed repair; There was no hot water available in cold bar, grill bar, restroom for employees and customers; ceilings had brown stain and were in need of replacement; handwashing locations were nonfunctional in several areas as required for food operation including the Cold Bar and Grill Bar; food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure, soap and/or warm water were not used; the handwash sink in the rear area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; there were puddles of water in several areas especially prep areas and restroom; the food safety certified person did not know the names and details of foodborne illnesses.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 20.
5700 Roosevelt Blvd.
14 violations, 6 serious
Eight bags of chips, three bags of cookies, and two bags of cakes were gnawed by mice; mouse droppings were found throughout the facility; the hot dog warmers in the retail area did not have sneeze guards to prevent contamination; newspaper was used as liner under the hot dog warmer in retail area; there were no paper towels and soap at the handwash sink in the front prep area; food safety certified person was not present; the person in charge had no knowledge of the foodborne illnesses that need to be reported to the Health Department; the food in mini refrigerator in the retail area was not being kept at proper temperatures; the drain rack above three-bay sink was not approved; there were cracked floor tiles in the warewash area; there was dirt accumulation in the mop sink; there were unneccessary items and litter in the facility.
The establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 19.
3401 Walnut Ave.
6 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the ware-washing area/front prep area; drain flies were in the ware-washing area; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food including cut fruit, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, was not date marked. there was no food safety person at the facility during the inspection; employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; an employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use soap and/or warm water; the handwash sink in the prep area was blocked by food items and not accessible at all times for employee use.
The establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 19.
4790 Richmond St.
17 violations, 6 serious
Old mouse droppings were found on floor surfaces under the three-compartment sink; uncovered/unprotected ready-to-eat pretzels were at the front counter; there was no sign or poster at the handwash sink in the toilet room area to remind food employees to wash their hands; sliced tomato, onion, lettuce, mayo and deli meat were held at an improper temperature; deli meats and cheeses were not marked with the date packages were opened; hot food items such as eggs and breakfast meats were cooked on an unapproved domestic griddle; there was no backflow prevention device observed on main water line near water meter; the Food Safety Certification expired on Feb. 15; the bottom interior of the display case had a residue accumulation ; grindable food waste was found however the proper means of disposal was not observed, dumpsters may not be used for the disposal of grindable garbage.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 19.
5901 Wissahickon Ave.
9 violations, 2 serious
There was a sticky fly trap in the rear storage area; old mouse droppings in the cabinets under the soda machine; the food safety certified person was not present; cut fruits including watermelons, strawberries, grapes were not held at the proper temperature; there was dust on shelves and the ceiling, food and debris on the floor in and ice accumulation in the walk-in freezer; there was a wet mop observed sitting in the mop sink and not hanging for proper air drying; there was water damaged ceiling tiles in the back storage area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 15
812 N Broad St.
27 violations, 8 serious
Spoiled carrots and onions were in the food prep area; raw chicken and shrimp were stored together and overcooked broccoli was found in the walk-in cooler; there were loose rodent bait packets found on the floor behind the stove and not in tamper resistant boxes; a fly strip was in the dry storage area where it could contaminate food and equipment; the facility was lacking an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash produce; there was potentially hazardous ready-to-eat chicken, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator and walk-in cooler that was not date marked; the dumpster was over flowing; grease and other debris was found on the floors under the fryers and behind the stove; the ceiling surface in the main warewashing area had a hole; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; the food facility does not have a Health Awareness Reporting Procedure for food employees; the food safety manager was not aware of the reportable foodborne illnesses; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the one of the women’s restrooms was empty; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the bar area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 15.
5542 Chew Ave.
10 violations, 1 serious
The steak and bacon in two-door standing refrigeration unit had been gnawed; mouse droppings were found on basement steps, under wire shelving in warewash area, on carpeted dolly and in the standing refrigeration unit; there was a leak found at the hand wash sink in toilet room; there were damaged floor tiles throughout the facility; holes were found in the wall near exit door and in toilet room; an outside dumpster was not provided; there was loose rubber door gaskets on the refrigeration unit/sandwich prep unit, and two door standing unit; and inoperable refrigeration unit was in the warewash area and basement; there was a condensation leak in sandwich prep unit.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment cannot operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 15.
5860 Addison St. Fl 1
10 violations, 6 serious
Hot water was not available at handwashing sinks; food was prepared in a private home that was not approved by the Department; employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; the refrigerator was not at the proper ambient temperature; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator, was not date marked with date it was made; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; a domestic beverage cooler was in the kitchen area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment has agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 14.