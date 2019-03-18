Philadelphia runs on coffee so to find dirty pots — the kind that are not clean to the sight or touch — in a city eatery is an assault to the senses. But finding mouse feces behind the coffee creamer is enough to make one switch to iced tea. Although one facility had black residue and pink slime in their ice machine bin, so maybe hot tea would be a better choice.
In this edition of Clean Plates, Philadelphia health inspectors also found AstroTurf used as a shelf liner, expired baby food, and clogged toilets. There was also a missing restroom doorknob.
From March 1 to March 15, inspectors closed at least 24 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
424 W Huntingdon St.
22 violations, 6 serious
There was not sufficient hot water; cardboard and AstroTurf were used as a shelf liner; expired baby food was found in the retail area; debris, cobwebs and dead bugs were on the floor in basement storage area; shredded lettuce was being washed in the handwash sink; residue and dead bugs were on the restroom floor; there was peeling paint on ceiling tiles in storage area; there was a hole in the wall next to three-basin sink; cut tomatoes were not held at the proper temperature; deli meats and cheeses, opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked; vent covers in the restroom had an accumulation of dust; the display case condensation line was draining into a bucket.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 13.
2401 Ridge Ave.
16 violations, 3 serious
There was a clogged toilet in one the restroom areas; the facility needed to repair utility lines in kitchen area; the door for the ice machine was missing; there was a defective refrigerator behind the bar; the food safety certified handler was not present during the inspection; soap was not available at the handwash sinks in the restroom and bar areas; plastic soda crates were being used for elevation of beverages in kitchen/food storage area and to elevate mini refrigerator; raw wood shelvings observed in the kitchen /food storage area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 14.
11056 Rennard St.
11 violations, 4 serious
There was black residue and pink slime on the interior of the ice machine bin; tuna salad, an opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food located in the refrigerator, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; preset tableware was not covered, wrapped inverted or otherwise protected them from contamination; there was no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use; cutting boards had with deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; broken floor tiles and stained ceiling tiles were in the kitchen area; cleaning was needed behind cooking equipment and refrigerator units to remove dirt and oil build-up.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 14.
13023 Bustleton Ave.
10 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings were found on top of condiment containers in the prep area, under cooking equipment, beside the refrigerator, on top of condiment containers on racks and around the storage clustered area; uncovered bowl of flour on the prep table needed to be covered to prevent contamination; chemical sanitizer was not being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meat, located in the refrigerator, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; single-use disposable dishes were not inverted or covered to prevent contamination; there was a domestic microwave in the prep area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 12.
13023 Bustleton Ave.
9 violations, 2 serious
Visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed in the storage area; cleaning was needed to eliminate droppings, food debris and dirt in the kitchen area; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including cole slaw and salads, located in the refrigerator, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; an employee’s open beverage container was found in a food preparation area; the facility was using existing equipment and other equipment such as reach-in refrigerators and freezer units, prep table, and shelving to store food and prepare food items within Hutchinson’s bakery. This facility operates as a separate entity from the bakery; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; the establishment was using a vacuum packaging machine without a food safety plan.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 12.
873 N 26th St.
35 violations; 14 serious
Mouse droppings were found on trays on the prep table shelf and along floor perimeters of basement utility and storage closets; cheese and containers of frozen food in the prep unit refrigerator were uncovered; raw eggs are stored above deli meats and cheeses in the walk-in cooler; there was ice accumulation inside the reach-in and chest freezers; the walk-in cooler floors were unclean; there was static dust accumulation on the window fan in the warewashing area; the facility lacks an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash and thaw foods; a food employee was washing lettuce inside of the handwashing sink in the prep area; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; pizza, chicken and chicken fingers were held at improper temperatures; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat chicken, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the prep area, was not date marked; there was no hot water at the handwash sinks in the restroom; food employees observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; the food safety manager did not demonstrate correct manual warewashing procedures and was not aware of the reportable foodborne illnesses.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 12.
7402 Drexel Rd.
1 violation, 1 serious
The person in charge was preparing food at the time of the inspection and could not provide a food safety certificate.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 12.
1427 S 6th St.
25 violations, 8 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the storage area; coffee pots in the front food preparation area were not clean to sight and touch; a severely dented can of sweet potatoes was in the retail area; there were uncovered foods in the deli display case; the food safety certified individual was not present at the start of the inspection; a food employee did not wash their hands between changing tasks; deli meats and cheeses, located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; mayonnaise in the food preparation was not held at the proper temperature; prepackaged sliced melons and pineapple were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; spoons were being stored in a manner such that hand contact could not be avoided with the mouth/lip surface of the utensil; residential countertop and cabinets were in the rear food preparation area; unapproved domestic refrigeration units, range top, and a ventilation hood were in the rear prep area; dust and debris observed on floor surfaces in the retail, cashier, warewashing, storage, and basement areas; an accumulation of dust was on the floor between two reach-in refrigeration units in the retail area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 11.
246 Market St.
18 violations, 3 serious
Mouse droppings were on the floors of the basement mechanical closet, the second floor kitchenette and bar and under crates where bags of rice are stored; chicken was stored directly in plastic grocery bags and not in food-grade containers or food-grade bags; food in sealed containers was beneath a leaking pipe wrapped in black tape in the walk-in cooler; the food safety certified person arrived during the inspection; water at handsinks throughout the facility was below the needed 100 degrees; proper handwashing cannot be completed due to water temperature; the doorknob was missing from the employee toilet room door; crates were used to elevate rice; bare wood shelving was used in wine walk-in and liquor room; surfaces should be non-absorbent, smooth and easy to clean; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 11.
1916 Welsh Rd.
1 violation, 1 serious
A person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 11.
4104 Torresdale Ave.
16 violations, 4 serious
There were numerous mouse droppings on shelves and floor perimeters throughout the establishment; uncovered fish and shrimp were in the kitchen refrigerator; paper towel dispensers were empty at the handwash sinks in all areas; the bar area three-basin sink was not set-up properly; food is not stored at least six inches above the floor; there were numerous liquor bottles on the floor; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraint; a domestic microwave was in the kitchen; a hookah operation and indoor smoking were found. No tobacco paperwork or indoor smoking waiver was available/provided; floor cleaning was needed throughout the establishment; there was loose paint surfaces found along the kitchen ceiling and defective floor coving near the kitchen fryers.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 8.
87 S 8th St.
5 violations, 1 serious
Cigarette ashes were observed with packages of gum; mouse droppings were found in boxes with cans of Diet Pepsi, embedded with tobacco products, on the tops of shelving with detox drinks, and on floor perimeters throughout the facility; there were cigarette butts on the floor and in an ashtray inside the store; ceiling tiles, and ceiling frames that are damaged and bowing.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 7.
1111 S 6th St.
15 violations, 9 serious
Food employee observed eating or tasting food in the hot bar area; there were multiple meat items including pork, chicken, duck, organ meats that were held at incorrect temperatures; cows tongue, rabbit, beef round, pork slices, sliced goat, and squid were wrapped in the retail open air cooler and were not labeled; there was visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed throughout the facility including on boxes of food, on the floor perimeters of the entire back of the facility, on ice melt bags, on the ground next to a food scale located on the ground, in a walkway by the meat processing area, in the utility tools area on the second floor, and on an elevated wall surface in the employee break room; unclean knives were being washed in a food preparation sink and not in the provided three-compartment sink designated for warewashing; scoops for customer use were unclean and submerged in containers of shrimp; a dead housefly was found next to container of frozen fish that were in an open air freezer for customer retrieval and were stored in a cardboard box labeled for mushrooms; clams located in the seafood area did not have identification tags attached to the container; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; knives in the meat processing area were stored in an unclean storage container and had dried blood on the surrounding tiles; grindable food waste was found in the outside dumpster/compactor and was not being processed through a garbage disposal.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 6.
795 N 24th St.
34 violations, 10 serious
White slime buildup was found in the catch basin under the ice bin; debris was found inside of the soda gun nozzle; there were mouse droppings along the floor perimeters in the food prep, bar, lounge/customer, utility closets, and basement areas; grease was found on the floors under cooking equipment; there was debris observed on the basement floors; mouse droppings were on equipment in the utility closets; chicken and fish were inside of the wash and sanitize basins of the warewashing sinks; a bucket of stagnant wastewater was under the catch basin in the basement; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; black residue was inside the ice machine; eggs were not held at the correct temperature; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat and commercially processed foods including cheese, cooked chicken, and macaroni and cheese, located in the refrigerator, were not date marked; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by a box of rolls, bags of spoiled cloths, and a table; not accessible at all times for employee use; there was uncovered food in the refrigerator; loose rodent bait, not secured within tamper resistant boxes, was found along the floor perimeters in the food prep area; there was heavy grease accumulation observed on the exhaust hood filters, exterior surfaces of cooking equipment, and inside of the fryer cabinets.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 5.
4201 Germantown Ave.
6 violations, 3 serious
A food employee did not wash hands between changing tasks; unapproved raw wood shelving was in the rear storage area and in basement storage area; an unapproved microwave was found in facility at time of inspection; base coving was damaged/peeling from the wall in the food prep area; there were broken/cracked floor tiles observed throughout; the walls were in unfinished/ disrepair in the food prep and basement storage areas.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 5.
819 E Allegheny Ave.
10 violations, 2 serious
Open pesticide observed on the basement stairs; soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the restroom; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; an unapproved domestic microwave was found; the handwash sink in the restroom was not properly sealed to the adjoining wall; stained ceiling tiles were found in the restroom; there were missing/damaged floor area in the front area. damaged wall surfaces in the rear area and damaged base coving observed in the restroom; a general cleaning of the restroom was needed.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 5.
798 Spring Garden St.
1 violation, 1 serious
The mobile facility opened without Health Department approval following a voluntary closure.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 5.
2719 E Allegheny Ave.
5 violations, 2 serious
Grocery bags were being used as unapproved storage containers in the freezers; wooden palettes used for elevation in the basement were not smooth and easily cleanable; there was an accumulation of ice in the freezers in the retail area; the food safety certified person had an expired license; chemical sanitizer was not being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 5.
6836 Bustleton Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not initially present.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations.Inspected March 5.
100 W Oxford St.
3 violations, 1 serious
There was food debris around floor perimeters in the food preparation area; an unapproved small reach-in refrigerator and toaster oven were found; the person in charge was not present during all hours of operation.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 4.
1648 S 7th St.
19 violations, 6 serious
Mouse droppings were found throughout the facility including on the food preparation tables in the first floor, the basement food preparation areas, inside restroom cabinet, along the floor perimeters and on the meat slicer in basement food preparation area; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; the food safety certified individual was not present; chemicals were stored on the same shelf with food in the first floor food preparation area; the base of rear facility door and basement storm door did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; take-out containers were not stored inverted; an unapproved domestic microwave and deep freezers were found; there was no indirect drain line located for the food preparation sink in basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 4.
2565 N 30th St.
28 violations, 9 serious
Mice feces was in the retail shelves behind the following items: coffee creamer, gelatin, baby food, pet food, canned food, cleaners, and chips, a dead mouse was found under the shelves; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code, the exhaust hood was not used when the grill was on and it generated smoke inside the facility; a food employee was seen touching green peppers with bare hands; cat food and litter were spilled on the floor in the basement; clutter was found behind the retail refrigerators and in the basement; raw beef steak slices and raw chicken were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the freezer at the food preparation area; the storage racks in the food preparation area including the drying rack by the ware wash sink, were not clean; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; a food thermometer was not calibrated and/or functioning properly at the refrigerator with the eggs and cheeses; there was grease under the griddle, the fryer and between the fryer and cold hold unit; debris and dust accumulation was found on the shelves in the basement.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 4.
9090 Old Bustleton Ave.
9 violations, 4 serious
There were uncovered food items in the prep area; the handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use; a food safety certified person was not present; chemical sanitizer was not being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use; employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; disposables single-use bowls observed in the prep area, not inverted or covered to prevent mice getting in them.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 1.
4600 E Howell St.
16 violations, 5 serious
There were gnawed/open rodent bait packets in an open wall in the kitchen beside three compartment sink; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep/warewashing area; the food safety certified person was not present, an expired certification was found; the person in charge was not able to provide documentation that food items provided for lunch are from an approved source; goulash was not held at the proper temperature; a food probe thermometer for the internal measurement of food items was not provided; the inspection revealed a change of ownership; there was no backflow prevention device on the main water line near water meter; there was no designated utility sink for the proper disposal of mop water used on floor surfaces on first level, and second level kitchen surfaces; there was an open wall with exposed pipes beside three compartment sink; the floor/wall juncture was not tightly sealed in kitchen area; the floor surfaces in lower level kitchen areas were not fully smooth; painted smooth surface observed wearing away.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 1.