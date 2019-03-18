Food employee observed eating or tasting food in the hot bar area; there were multiple meat items including pork, chicken, duck, organ meats that were held at incorrect temperatures; cows tongue, rabbit, beef round, pork slices, sliced goat, and squid were wrapped in the retail open air cooler and were not labeled; there was visible physical evidence of rodent activity observed throughout the facility including on boxes of food, on the floor perimeters of the entire back of the facility, on ice melt bags, on the ground next to a food scale located on the ground, in a walkway by the meat processing area, in the utility tools area on the second floor, and on an elevated wall surface in the employee break room; unclean knives were being washed in a food preparation sink and not in the provided three-compartment sink designated for warewashing; scoops for customer use were unclean and submerged in containers of shrimp; a dead housefly was found next to container of frozen fish that were in an open air freezer for customer retrieval and were stored in a cardboard box labeled for mushrooms; clams located in the seafood area did not have identification tags attached to the container; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; knives in the meat processing area were stored in an unclean storage container and had dried blood on the surrounding tiles; grindable food waste was found in the outside dumpster/compactor and was not being processed through a garbage disposal.