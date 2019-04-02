An employee was seen cleaning a pizza pan that had mice feces on it without the aid of soap and sanitizer; mice feces was found on the floor perimeter near the deep fryer and pizza oven in the food preparation area, on table where flat top grill is stored, on prep table shelf where pizza pans are stored, in bottom mechanical part of the deep fryer, on debris catcher of the pizza oven, on table under the deli slicer, on shelves where souffle cups are stored in the storage area, behind the microwave on shelf in the storage area, on case of pineapple slices in the storage area, on not-in-use coffee market in the storage area; food was stored directly in plastic shopping bags; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, including deli meats, cheese and chicken, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date it was opened; the urinal in the men’s toilet room was out of order, the exterior toilet was in need of cleaning; debris was found on floors in the women’s toilet room; the bar area was cluttered; there was a domestic refrigerator and freezers found; the garbage grinder was attached to shallow wall mounted handsink.