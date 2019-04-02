Hey, Philly restaurateurs and business owners! It’s time for some spring cleaning.
There was plenty of dust, debris, and other crud that caught the eyes of Philadelphia health inspectors in this round of Clean Plates.
It’s time to wipe the slime out of the ice bins, mop up puddles of water, scrape the cockroach fecal matter off the walls and generally clean up after the rodents. Mouse dropping should never be found in a colander of legumes.
From March 15 to March 31, inspectors closed at least 41 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
To look up reports on a specific Philadelphia restaurant, or a Montgomery, Bucks, or Gloucester County eatery, visit philly.com/cleanplates.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
9226 Ashton Rd.
30 violations, 10 serious
Two dead mice were inside an unused deep fryer, another dead mouse was behind one of the cold food prep refrigerators; mouse dropping were in a colander of legumes, on “clean” dishes on the dish rack, on a food prep table and on three basin sink drain boards, on objects and surfaces throughout all first floor areas; a large dust ball was hanging from the prep area ceiling above a food prep table; one dying, and a few dead roaches were inside a cold food prep unit; fly strips were hanging from prep and ware washing area ceilings; pipes and utility lines were not properly sealed; the ware washing area floor was not smooth and easily cleanable; the cold water was shut off and hot water was not at the proper temperature in the employee ladies’ restroom; the water was shut off at the warewashing area handsink; an employee was donning gloves without first washing his hands; an employee open beverage cup was in the food prep area; the person in charge could not name the reportable foodborne illnesses and symptoms; the rear doors in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 29.
Non permanent location
3 violations, 3 serious
Hot water was not available; cheese and deli meat were not held at the proper temperature, the food safety certified person arrived on site during the inspection.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 29.
946 N 2nd St.
8 violations, 6 serious
The yogurt mix was in the machines overnight, it had been open and out of acceptable temperature range; the frozen yogurt machines must be washed and sanitized before next batch of mix is added; cut fruit was not stored at the proper temperature; the food safety certified person was not present at time of inspection; a “Brita” type water filter was attached to the faucet of the handwash sink in the register area; single-service containers are not stored inverted to prevent possible contamination; the floor in the rear room needed cleaning.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 29.
8229 Germantown Ave.
24 violations, 10 serious
Mouse droppings were in direct contact with Rosetto pasta, on food containers and metal sheet trays in the walk-in box; also on the walk-in box floor, on food containers and metal sheet trays on walk-in box; on canned items in dry storage area, on single service articles, clean plates and the lower shelving in the soup area; small flies were crawling on the slicer; Rossetto, sauce, squash and other foods in the walk-in box were uncovered; chicken, guacamole, cooked zucchini, potato, eggs, peppers and other foods were not held at the correct temperature; a employee was seen washing gloved hands in food prep sink; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the warewash area was empty; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in box, was not date marked; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing; there was a leak at three bay sink in bar area; dirt and debris were found along the floor perimeters and under equipment in the food prep area; there were missing ceiling tiles in the storage; the grout in kitchen was eroded; the walls and ceiling tiles were stained.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 29.
351 E Olney Ave.
19 violations, 6 serious
There was visible physical evidence of roach activity in the food prep area; there were severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items on shelving; food employees were eating in the food prep area as evidenced by the partially consumed food that was found; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by various items and not accessible at all times for employee use; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there was dust on shelving in the retail area; there was ice accumulation in the ice cream freezer. the food safety certified person was not present upon arrival of the inspector; the inspection revealed a change of ownership; the facility made modifications to food prep area, the grill, deep fryer and exhaust hood had been removed. Proper plans need to be submitted drawn and printed to scale.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 29.
132 N 10th St.
4 violations, none serious
Dust, debris, and residue were found under and around equipment throughout the establishment including in the food preparation area, warewashing area, front service area, storage area; the stove and toaster were not approved; the Office of Food Protection had not received full plans for this establishment; prior to the start of renovations a completed Plan Review Application with proper plans, drawn to scale, including all food service equipment specifications and the location of toilet rooms, plumbing fixtures, storage areas, and utilities must be submitted to the office.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 29.
703 Walnut St.
4 violations, 4 serious
Sliced tomatoes, dumplings and eggs were not held at proper temperatures; the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Philadelphia Food Code; the person in charge was eating and drinking in the food preparation area; the person in charge could not demonstrate how to use and setup the three-compartment sink in the required wash, rinse, sanitize configuration and was not using soap; the facility must use the provided three-compartment sink for washing, rinsing, and sanitizing.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 28.
4500 Walnut St.
10 violations, 5 serious
No hot water provided on truck; the inside of sandwich unit, needed cleaning due to food debris buildup; containers of lettuce, tomatoes, need cleaning; food items were uncovered inside of refrigeration units; the bottles of sauce need exterior cleaning, also nozzle tips of bottles need to be cleaned; there was an insect control device located in over prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use soap and/or warm water; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by soda boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use; cell phones were stored with food contact surfaces; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 28.
1102 Chestnut St.
7 violations, 3 serious
There was slime on the exterior opening of the ice bin beneath door; a food employee was washing their hands at the rinse compartment of the warewashing sinks; the handwash sink in the food prep area was filled with pots and not accessible at all times for employee use; there was a leak at the drainage pipe beneath the handwashing sink in the rear food prep area; there were damaged, missing, loose floor tiles in front and rear kitchen; there were unapproved ceiling tiles in rear food prep area; there was a second occurrence of the food safety certified person not being present at the establishment at the start of the inspection; and inoperable refrigeration unit was used for dry storage; there were an unapproved chest freezers in use.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until fees have been paid and it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 28.
4601 Horrocks St.
15 violations, 4 serious
Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli display case, were not date marked; food including eggs and cheese were not held at the proper temperature; there were uncovered foods in the deli display case; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; unapproved soda crates were observed being used for storage/elevation; the deli display was not at the proper temperature; the bread storage fixture was cracked; there was a broken fixture inside the three-door beverage unit; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 28.
300 E Godfrey Ave.
No violations
The facility is required to submit a Plan Review Application with proper plans, drawn to scale, showing all design features, including all food service equipment specifications and the location of toilet rooms, plumbing fixtures, storage areas, and utilities must be submitted to the, Office of Food Protection.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 27
19 S 60th St.
1 violation, 1 serious
A food safety certified person was not present.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 27.
3600 Market St.
6 violations, 2 serious
Hot water was not available; the food facility did not have a handwash sink conveniently located in the prep area; a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use soap and/or warm water; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; a food employee did not wash hands between changing tasks; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 27.
5044 Market St.
12 violations, 2 serious
Almond milk was stored on floor in the food prep area; the food safety certified person was not present; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by step ladder and not accessible at all times for employee use; the hot water did not reach the required temperature; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the basement classroom area was empty; there were unapproved domestic style refrigeration unit, mini refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, electric kettle and toaster observed in the food prep area; there was no utility sink or backflow prevention device; there was damaged flooring throughout the facility; there was unsealed concrete flooring in hallway leading into toilet room in the basement classroom area; condensate lines in the basement closet area were not properly routed into drain area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 27.
14258 Bustleton Ave.
14 violations, 3 serious
A dead mouse was underneath the rear storage shelf; the food safety certified person was not present; the handwash sink in the prep area was blocked by dishes inside the sink and not accessible at all times for employee use; the rear outer opening in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; there were rusted floor surfaces in the walk-in cooler that had food debris; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; a domestic microwave was found.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 26.
504 Morris St.
9 violations, 4 serious
Hot water was not available at the kitchen hand sink, preventing proper hand washing; utensils were stored in a manner that hand contact cannot be avoided with the mouth/lip surface of the utensil; the food safety certified individual was not present; the person in charge could not name the five reportable food borne illnesses, symptoms, or reporting procedure; the food temperature measuring devices were not calibrated and/or functioning properly.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 26.
58 S 2nd St.
9 violations, 2 serious
Mouse feces was found on shelving, floors, and in machinery/equipment in the receiving area of the kitchen area; the inside and outside of the food containers with egg roll skins and bulk food ingredients were not clean; several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler, raw eggs were found above vegetables, raw chicken was above noodles and rice; unclean equipment was found throughout the food preparation area; pans were greasy, unclean, and had peeling surfaces; there was a domestic deep freezer and rice cooker in use; basement receiving doors in the food facility did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals, the doors had large rust penetration holes.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 25.
1700 Wallace St.
14 violations, 6 serious
An incomplete package of a dozen eggs was for sale in the retail display case; sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce were not held at the proper temperature; there was a soiled glue board with dead roaches in the warewashing area; prepackaged fruit cups and muffins/cakes were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; there were open commercially processed ready-to-eat food including turkey, ham, buffalo chicken, salami, and cheese, located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, that were not marked with the date they were opened; a bucket of soapy water that was draining into the handwashing sink in the food prep area where there was also a white PVC pipe; there were loose rodent bait packets and blocks under shelving in the rear storage area, and on the floors in the basement; there were unapproved chest freezers stored in the basement; inverted plastic crates were used for elevation instead of approved dunnage racks or shelving.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 25.
1754 N 27th St.
7 violations, 3 serious
There were opened deli meats and cheeses without date markings; the water ice scoop was stored in stagnant water; a domestic microwave was found; indirect drain lines were not provided for refrigeration unit condensation lines, which was directly plumbed; plastic crates were used to elevate beverages, domestic type chest freezer; handwashing sink was not provided for a water ice serving area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 24.
501 S Broad St.
8 violations, 1 serious
Fruit flies were on the ceiling/walls in the warewashing, food prep and toilet areas, the ceiling and walls needed to be cleaned; old mouse feces was found on storage shelving in closet near walk-in box; the handwash sink in the toilet room area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or an air drying device; there was a domestic microwave oven; the garbage grinder was installed on shallow wall mounted hand sink; a backflow prevention device was not installed on the water inlet lines for patron area coffee station area equipment.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 24.
4215 Germantown Ave.
9 violations, none serious
There was visible physical evidence of mouse activity in the rear soda storage area, the shelves need cleaning; a domestic chest freezers and microwave oven were found; raw wood shelving, which are not smooth and easily cleanable, were being used for elevation of beverages and other food related items; the catch basin under the wok needed cleaning due to food debris accumulation; the basement grease trap exterior and interior surfaces needed cleaning due to grease accumulation, the floor also needed cleaning from pooled waste water and the grease trap; clean soiled buckets and soda crates in the outside rear yard trash area needed to be removed or cleaned.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 23.
5517 Lindbergh Blvd.
22 violations, 9 serious
Dead roaches, food residue and other debris were found on floor perimeters in basement area; cigarette butts, dirt and other debris observed on floor perimeters in customer waiting area; uncovered shrimp on prep table was not held at the correct temperature; prepackaged pineapple and other foods were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts, and date of packing; the rear door had gaps and large openings, the front was door propped open without fly proof screen; only one out of three required sink stoppers was at the warewash sink; there was and unapproved microwave, chest freezers and rice cooker in the food preparation area; static grease observed on exhaust hood in kitchen area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 22.
1551 Washington Ave.
9 violations, 4 serious
Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine; hot water was not available during the inspection; old food residue observed in the handsink; a general cleaning was needed at the retail counter and dining area; the donut rack was in need of cleaning; a puddle of water was found in the walk-in; uncovered muffin was stored in the walk-in; a food dispensing utensil in the sugar came in direct contact with food .
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 22.
4527 Baltimore Ave.
11 violations, 5 serious
All food storage containers needs cleaning due to food debris and buildup, the bottom of food prep tables need cleaning; a food safety certified person was not present during the inspection; floor throughout the establishment needed cleaning; the inspection revealed a change of ownership; a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure and use soap and/or warm water; several food items were uncovered; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigerator were not date marked; the handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by a bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 21.
200 S Broad St.
15 violations, 10 serious
Mouse droppings were found along the perimeter of the food preparation area, on shelving, in cardboard boxes where cups are stored, on the retail counter and on the floor in the retail area; there were dead German cockroaches in light fixtures, in ceiling tiles, on wall, and on shelving were jars are stored; German cockroach fecal matter was on the walls, in between ceiling tiles and shelving. A plastic bag dangling on raw wood had German Cockroaches inside; the slicers had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; the bread slicer had mouse droppings on it; bacon, roast beef, and turkey were not held at the proper temperature; employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; there was no drain board or adequate storage shelving to allow for storage of soiled and/or clean items before and after cleaning at the warewash sink; employee items are being stored throughout the facility, over-the-counter and prescription Motrin, vitamins, nail clippers and Chapstick were found stored on retail shelving. A purse was observed stored on shelving with food items.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 21.
3642 N Broad St.
1 violation, 1 serious
A person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 20.
8929 Krewstown Rd.
7 violations, 3 serious
Disposables single-use dishes observed in the customers area not inverted nor covered to prevent contamination; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; a food safety certified person was not present; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the kitchen area was empty; there were bare wood ceiling in the restrooms and basement area.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 20.
657 E Allegheny Ave.
14 violations, 3 serious
Raw pork in a cardboard box was set next to jalapeño peppers and directly leaked on the plantains and cabbage stored below; the floor needed cleaning under and around equipment throughout the establishment due to dust, debris, and residue; there was dust accumulation on the fan guard in the walk-in cooler; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the restroom was empty; a waste receptacle was not provided at the handwash sink in the front service area; the food safety certified person was not initially present; gaps under the rear delivery door, the basement delivery door and unscreened, grated exhaust fan in the front window did not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; cardboard and aluminium were being used to line the surfaces of the refrigerator/freezer units throughout in several areas.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 20.
1700 Ludlow St.
4 violations, 3 serious
A rice cooker was found outside sitting on the generator; there was no hot water; soap was not available at the handwash sink; waste water was found on the ground.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 19.
2000 S 7th St.
12 violations, 3 serious
Mouse droppings observed in the retail area and along floor perimeters behind the cash register; severely dented canned foods were found in the retail area; the condensate hose from reach-in refrigerator in retail area drained into a container; raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in a retail area refrigerator; prepackaged cake slices were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; the person in charge could not name the five reportable food borne illness, symptoms, or reporting procedure; there was unused equipment and items stored in the rear yard; trash and debris were found in the outdoor trash storage area.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 19.
4600 Rising Sun Ave.
26 violations, 7 serious
A mouse was on glue trap in the food preparation area; there were mouse droppings found around floor perimeters in the food preparation area; there was no running hot water; the handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a trash can lid; expired milk was found; there was a defective garbage grinder; deli meats and cheeses that are opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the dates in which they were opened; working bulk food ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food; the person in charge arrived during inspection; dirt/debris was found on window ledges in the food prep and retail areas; debris was found along door tracks of the display case in the food preparation area; dust build-up was on shelves and fan covers in the refrigeration unit; there was no back flow prevention device observed on the main water inlet line; a domestic microwave was found.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 19.
1700 S 6th St.
The person-in-charge of this establishment refused inspection.
Due to the refusal of an inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 19.
9475 Roosevelt Blvd.
8 violations, 2 serious
Mouse droppings were found on floor surfaces at the end of retail snack aisles; the men’s restroom sink, toilet, floor, and walls were not clean, the ladies’ restroom floor was not clean; hands cannot be washed properly at restroom sinks because there is no hot water; paper towels were not available in the men’s restroom; the stock room floor was not smooth and easily cleanable, utility line penetrations are not sealed; floor/wall coving was not installed in the stock room; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 15.
533 N 22nd St.
25 violations, 8 serious
Sushi prep unit and prep unit in the food prep area did not maintain potentially hazardous foods at proper temperature; Several potentially hazardous foods including a variety of fish and seafood, were not held at proper temperatures and were discarded; the food safety certified person was not initially present; the food safety certified person was not ensuring that food employees were following an approved food safety plan for sushi rice; a food employee was seen washing their hands at the food prep sink in the sushi area rather than the designated handwash sink; shell stock located in the sushi area did not have identification tags attached to the container; the shell stock tags were not stored in chronological order; frozen foods in the under counter reach-in freezer were uncovered; raw meat and fish were stored above ready-to-eat foods and fresh produce in the food prep area refrigerator; there was a defective digital thermometer in a food prep area refrigerator; old mouse droppings were found under the warewashing machine; there was debris on the floors under shelving and equipment throughout the food prep and warewashing areas; the person in control of premises has not posted “No Smoking” signs.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 15.
901 W Girard Ave. Spc 104
6 violations, 1 serious
Sticky residue was found on the exterior side of refrigeration, cooking, hot holding unit and cooking equipment; cleaning was needed on surfaces throughout employee restroom; there was debris and grime along the walls and corners under the equipment; the handsink and dishwasher drainboards were not sealed to wall; the person in charge was not present at all times.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 15.
2000 S 7th St.
18 violations, 4 serious
Pasta, flour, and seasonings on retail area shelves, were contaminated by rodents or insects; mouse droppings were found on lids of coffee cans on retail area shelves; there were mouse dropping along floor perimeters throughout the facility; one live mouse and three dead mice were found in the retail area; a dead roaches was on the floor in the retail area; there was expired baby food, canned formula, and powered formula on retail area shelves; a severely dented canned pineapple juice was found in the retail area; there were repackaged seasoning and flour on retail area shelves; soap and paper towels were not available at the restroom handwash sink; raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in a retail area refrigerator; Prepackaged cake slices were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; the facility was being used for a commissary for Miguel Nolasco/Tacos Fuentes/V03073. The facility was not approved for use as a commissary.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 15.
202 S 43rd St.
17 violations, 4 serious
An employee was seen cleaning a pizza pan that had mice feces on it without the aid of soap and sanitizer; mice feces was found on the floor perimeter near the deep fryer and pizza oven in the food preparation area, on table where flat top grill is stored, on prep table shelf where pizza pans are stored, in bottom mechanical part of the deep fryer, on debris catcher of the pizza oven, on table under the deli slicer, on shelves where souffle cups are stored in the storage area, behind the microwave on shelf in the storage area, on case of pineapple slices in the storage area, on not-in-use coffee market in the storage area; food was stored directly in plastic shopping bags; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, including deli meats, cheese and chicken, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date it was opened; the urinal in the men’s toilet room was out of order, the exterior toilet was in need of cleaning; debris was found on floors in the women’s toilet room; the bar area was cluttered; there was a domestic refrigerator and freezers found; the garbage grinder was attached to shallow wall mounted handsink.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 15.
2300 Margaret St.
21 violations, 5 serious
Boxes of pastelitos were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; the person in charge was not able to provide documentation that pastelitos were from an approved source; the food safety certified person was not present; food items were not held at the proper temperature; the refrigeration in food prep area was not in good repair; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, such as deli meat and cheese, prepared/opened in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli case, were not date marked; there was an accumulation of crates at the outdoor refuse area; dumpster lids were not tightly closed, trash was piled high; there was excess clutter on basement floor near stairwell.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 15.
3163 Kensington Ave.
19 violations, 2 serious
There was a severe roach infestation with roaches living along the wall seams and in the walls and under and around radiators in the customer seating area as well as inside equipment in the bar area refrigerator and cold-hold units; floor cleaning was needed under and around equipment throughout the establishment due to the presence of dust, debris, cobwebs, roach activity and old mouse feces; there was damaged base coving in various areas as well as damaged and unsealed wall surfaces, open seams/junctures along the walls, uneven and damaged floor areas in the bar under the mat; there missing and water-damaged ceiling tiles; hot water was not available at the handwash sinks in the restrooms; moist wiping cloths were lying on the handwash sink in the food prep area and not stored in sanitizing solution; lights in the food prep area were not shielded from breakage; the exhaust hood was not working properly.
The establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected March 15.
There is no permanent location
8 violations, 5 serious
There was no water on the unit; hood filters had an accumulation of static dust and grease; old food residue, dishes and utensils were in the handwash sink; containers of chicken and beef were uncovered; the flattop grill and deep fryer needed general cleaning due to large amounts of food debris; salsa, cheese, and sour cream were not held at the proper temperature; the food employee did not use soap and/or warm water when washing hands; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 15.
102 N 10th St.
14 violations, 2 serious
There was no hot water; a broken refrigerator, that was used for dry storage, was in the retail area; there was a non-commercial microwave in the basement area; there were two unused ice machines located in the basement area; cardboard was being used to line the surfaces of the equipment in the retail area; there was ice build-up in several reach-in freezer unit; floor cleaning was needed under and around equipment in several areas due to dust and debris; there was pooled water in the basement area; the floor of the walk-in coolers were in need of cleaning.
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected March 15.