There were gnawed packets of blue cheese salad dressing and pork chops; mouse droppings were found on a meat band saw in walk-in box, on plastic containers in walk-in box; in a meat saw, on lower shelving under meat grinder, under the three-bay sink, along perimeter of prep sink, along the top perimeter of sandwich/pizza prep area, and in a cardboard box of lettuce; black residue, pink slime were found on the interior of the ice machine; both meat slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and were not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there was a fly zapper and fly strip in deli area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; food in the sandwich prep unit was not held at the proper temperature; there was opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meat, potato salad, egg salad, located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, that were not date marked; employee medicine was found above sandwich prep unit in pizza prep area, and was not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; there was heavy water accumulation on floor in walk-in box.