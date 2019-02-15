In this edition of Clean Plates we learn what mice like to eat.
There were mouse droppings left near some Mike and Ike candies; gnawed packets of blue cheese dressing and pork chops, more droppings were left next to a meat grinder and bandsaw, and near lettuce, rice and flour at various facilities. If all the little rodents came together for a party, the menu would hit all the food groups.
Philadelphia health inspectors also saw some feline action. A cat was seen running through a retail area and a Kitty Litter bucket filled with warm water was found at one facility that was using it for handwashing.
From Feb. 1 to Feb. 14, inspectors closed at least 13 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
10186 Bustleton Ave.
9 violations, 1 serious
The cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; the floors at the rear of store area were used for cutting meat and were slippery; preset tableware was not covered, wrapped inverted or otherwise protected from contamination; the handwash sink in the meat cutting area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use; a couple of domestic freezers used for meat storage were found in the basement; the deep freezer unit in the basement needed to be defrosted.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 13.
5101 Germantown Ave.
21 violations, 10 serious
There were gnawed packets of blue cheese salad dressing and pork chops; mouse droppings were found on a meat band saw in walk-in box, on plastic containers in walk-in box; in a meat saw, on lower shelving under meat grinder, under the three-bay sink, along perimeter of prep sink, along the top perimeter of sandwich/pizza prep area, and in a cardboard box of lettuce; black residue, pink slime were found on the interior of the ice machine; both meat slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and were not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there was a fly zapper and fly strip in deli area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; food in the sandwich prep unit was not held at the proper temperature; there was opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food including deli meat, potato salad, egg salad, located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, that were not date marked; employee medicine was found above sandwich prep unit in pizza prep area, and was not stored to prevent the contamination of food, equipment or utensils; there was heavy water accumulation on floor in walk-in box.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 12.
2101 Pennsylvania Ave.
5 violations, 4 serious
Soups were not held at the proper temperature; raw fish and sushi rice were served without the submission of a food safety plan on the premises; time in lieu of temperature was being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food; a food safety certified person was not present.
Inspected Feb. 12.
6374 Castor Ave.
15 violations, 3 serious
A bucket of raw chicken and beef was not covered in the refrigeration unit in the front of the store; food in the display case was not held at the proper temperature; the cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; the facility had a domestic electronic stove and microwave; the person in charge was not present; the handwash sink in the kitchen and bathroom area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; the sink fixture in the bathroom was not operational, the inspector was unable to get hot water from the handsink in the bathroom; there was no light in the display case in the front of the retail floor.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 11.
3132 Ridge Ave.
18 violations, 4 serious
A dead mouse was found by the basement stairs; mouse droppings were found in the food preparation and storage areas, including shelves, and racks, on lids of flour and rice containers, and by the Mike and Ike candies shelf; there was a buildup of food debris under shelving units and equipment; the drying rack and wares were unclean to sight and touch, and had an accumulation of grease, food debris and dust; spices such as salt, pepper, etc. were not covered in their containers; knives and/or cleavers were stored between table edges which were not easily cleaned and sanitized; common bowls or food containers without handles were in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; ware wash basins were unclean with food debris; the concrete floor in the basement was damaged; grease stained ceiling panels were in the food preparation area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 11.
5503 N 13th St.
6 violations, 4 serious
A Kitty Litter bucket filled with warm water was being used for handwashing; hot water was not readily available; there was black residue in the cooler unit being used for ice storage for smoothies; the cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing; melons were being sliced on truck without the proper sanitizing of utensils able to be completed; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; the food safety certified person was not present.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 7.
723 Walnut St.
1 violation, 1 serious
The food safety certified person was not present.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 6.
5542 Chew Ave.
15 violations, 4 serious
A live mouse was found running in warewash area; mouse droppings were found on shelving under steam table, on soiled linens in warewash area and under wire shelving in warewash area; cigarette butts and ashes were found on basement and toilet room floors; dirt and debris observed on the basement steps, in the handsink in the toilet room; on the bathroom floor; there were holes in wall at the rear exit; there was cluttered and excess items in the warewash area; floor tiles in the warewash, toilet room and cooking area were damaged; raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods; food residue and grime were in the cold hold unit and inoperable low boy in prep area; there was heavy grease accumulation on fryers and on hood filters.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 15.
5911 Ridge Ave.
9 violations, 3 serious
Dead bugs were found throughout containers used to hold flowers in the dining area; there was visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity found along floors, food shelving, and behind equipment located throughout the food prep area and rear storage room; there were uncovered egg rolls, broccoli, and tofu, in the refrigeration unit and walk-in refrigerator and uncovered sauces in the front prep area; the chest freezer had a damaged lid; cardboard was found in the refrigerator; there was a defective stove top in the food prep area; there were food spills in the walk-in cooler; ice accumulation was found in the reach-in freezer; there was no backflow prevention device; there were no paper towels observed in the restroom; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 5.
2743 S Front St.
6 violations, 2 serious
There was no hot water available in handwash sinks; employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure, warm water was not used; the base of the door in walk-in freezer was defective and in need of repairs; there was an unused soda machine in need of removal in customer service area; lights in the walk in cooler are burnt out.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 5.
6242 Stenton Ave.
7 violations, 2 serious
Food debris was found on the wire shelving units throughout the food prep and warewashing areas; heavy grease accumulation was on shelving equipment beside the deep fryer; the hand sink was not installed to wall; trash debris was found on the floor at the outside dumpster; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the warewash area was empty; the food safety certified person was not present; brooms, mops, and dustpans were stored directly on the floor and not elevated.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 4.
2248 Ridge Ave.
14 violations, 1 serious
Mouse droppings were found along floor perimeters of rear food storage/customers seating area and retail area; a food safety certified handler was not present; a cat was seen running through the retail area, there was a cat litter box with feces, and cat feces on the floor perimeters of the customer seating/eating area; the walk-in cooler not properly sealed to wall; a mop was found in a utility bucket and not elevated to properly air-dry; damaged floor surfaces were observed in rear food storage and basement areas; there were holes, gaps and utility pipe penetrations in ceilings that were not properly sealed; an unapproved domestic deep freezer and microwave oven were found; a cold-hold unit in the food prep area was not operational; a garbage grinder was installed under a shallow, wall-mounted handwash sink; the exterior surface of the walk-in cooler doors were cracked and repaired with duct tape materials that were unapproved for food equipment.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Feb. 4.
615 S 56th St.
12 violations, 4 serious
Several foods including chicken, tuna, and seafood salads and hot dogs were expired or not in good condition; machine oil was stored on a shelf with bottles of seasoning in prep area; potentially hazardous food was held at improper temperatures; a spoon was stored in cup of water at coffee station; beverages were stored on floor and in crates in basement and puddings were stored under warewashing sinks in prep area loose garbage was not properly contained; there was peeled wall paint in prep area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Feb. 04.