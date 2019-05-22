Child abuse and neglect can have broad effects on the child. From the stress of abuse or neglect, the body increases the release of stress hormones, which can impair sleep and memory, increase irritability, and make it difficult for the child to control their emotions. A key consequence of abuse is aggressive behavior from the child as the child starts to model their behavior after the way in which they have been abused. Victims of abuse are more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol, develop depression or anxiety, and have higher rates of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts. Victims can often have impaired relationships and decline in school performance.