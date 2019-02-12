Pasteurized dairy products were not affected. Heating milk to a specific temperature for a certain period of time, a process pioneered by Louis Pasteur in 1864, kills not only Brucella but also organisms causing listeriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria, and other illnesses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Devotees of raw milk products assert that pasteurization degrades dairy’s nutritional value and shelf life, and makes people more likely to have lactose intolerance, all of which the FDA calls myths.