During the question-and-answer portion, one of my fellow boomers asked, “Do you think that social media has a role in helping to improve physician well-being?” This resonated and I felt an immediate kinship with the questioner. The panel reaction surprised me. Despite the fact that social media had opened career doors for the panelists, their response consisted of admonitions about how we have to use caution, resist the powerful allure of these platforms, and force ourselves to “put down the phone, get out, shake hands and have more live conversations.”