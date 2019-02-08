My advice: Pay attention to your teenager’s moods. Bipolar disorder in teens is an under-recognized illness. If your teenager is having extreme mood swings, brushing it off as “normal teen moodiness” prevents them from getting the help that they need. Singer Demi Lovato, who has bipolar disorder, is an advocate for speaking up and seeking treatment. “You deserve to live a happy and healthy life, and the longer you hold this in, the more you’re delaying your happiness,” she told US News and World Report. “It’s important that you ask for help because it’s not a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength.”