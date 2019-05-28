Lewy body dementia is characterized by the accumulation of — you guessed it — Lewy bodies in the brain. These are deposits of the protein alpha-synuclein, which also cause Parkinson’s disease. When patients with Parkinson’s are followed for many years, about 80 percent develop cognitive impairment, said David Irwin, an expert on DLB at Penn Medicine. And, most people initially diagnosed with DLB eventually develop Parkinsonism. DLB and Parkinson’s disease dementia — the term for dementia that starts a year or more after physical symptoms — are indistinguishable, but people who experience cognitive symptoms first tend to fare worse.