Another option is a replacement disc made of metal and plastic. Those allow somewhat more motion than spinal fusion, but they wear out, eventually shedding small particles of debris — which can trigger immune reactions such as inflammation. And unlike other joints that surgeons replace with metal-and-plastic devices, such as the hip, the spine is a less forgiving environment, said Cornell’s Bonassar. The fluid-filled hip joint is better able to clear out some of the bits of plastic and metal.