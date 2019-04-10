Keeping Household Asthma Triggers in Check

Asthma attacks can be triggered by many household sources that can be managed — if you know what to look for.

Bedroom

Bathroom

Kitchen

Living areas

Basement

Make sure doors and windows are sealed well to minimize intrusion from outside fumes, dust or pollen.

Don’t smoke in the home if your child has asthma, or, better yet, quit. Smoking residue sticks to clothes, shoes, etc. and particles are brought into the home even after the smoker is done smoking.

Cooking fumes can be an asthma trigger. Open a window during cooking if it’s safe to do so.

Fumes from cleaning products, deodorizers, perfumes, paints, nail polish and nail polish remover can all be asthma triggers. They should be kept away from the asthma sufferer and the area should be ventilated after use.

The stove exhaust fan should be vented to the outdoors.

Ovens or stoves should not be used as a home heating source.

Wash bedding and plush toys in the child’s room once a week. Avoid rugs, carpeting, and upholstered furniture in the child’s room. Use allergen-proof mattress and pillow covers.

Keep counters, sinks, tables and floors clean to discourage pest activity. Clean dishes, crumbs and spills right away. Store food in airtight containers.

Cockroaches and mice can produce fur, skin flakes, dander, and urine, which are asthma triggers.

Replace air conditioner filters every three months or as specified by the manufacturer.

Pets with fur should be avoided if possible. If you have pets, they should not sleep in the room with a child with asthma. Pets should be bathed regularly, once a week if possible.

Vacuum at least once a week. The person with asthma should stay out of rooms while they are being vacuumed, swept or dusted.

Scrub mold off hard surfaces with white vinegar. If other chemicals are used, clean while the child is not in the home, and open a window to ventilate fumes.

Repair leaky pipes to prevent moisture and mold growth.

Use a dehumidifier to improve air quality and keep relative humidity at 30% to 50% indoors.

Clothes dryer should be vented to the outdoors. Regularly clean the lint trap. Check for and repair leaks.

SOURCE: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia