What we do know is that the risks apnea patients face from skipping a night of CPAP are much higher if they have underlying chronic conditions. Scalia, who also had diabetes, coronary artery disease, and high blood pressure, and was a smoker, faced higher risk for a cardiac arrhythmia, pulmonary embolism or massive stroke, all of which could have killed him with or without the CPAP. But if it was a cardiovascular event he suffered, it might not have proved deadly had he been using the CPAP machine that fateful night.