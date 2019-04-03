The first thing is to use the correct nose spray technique. Otherwise, you won’t experience the full effect. You want the spray to go into your sinuses and stay in your sinuses. The bottle should be placed comfortably in the nostril, generally pointed toward your ears. What you don’t want to do is spray your septum, in the middle of your nose, because that’s not where the allergic reaction is happening. The other thing is, many people are overachievers and feel the need to snort their medication strongly. That causes a lot of the medication to go down into the back of the throat. If you’re tasting the medication, that means it is ending up in your throat and not in your nose. Sniffing gently is a significant improvement.