She told medical staff about the blow to her head on the cruise ship, and physicians determined she was suffering the lingering effects of a concussion. They also saw that her hemoglobin levels were unusually low, and prescribed iron infusions. There was a third clue: her head felt as if it was underwater, so she asked if someone could look in her ears. The physician saw lots of fluid, but said the ear was not infected. She went home with a prescription for antibiotics just in case.