While the risk of crash is elevated for all new drivers, the researchers found it was 62 percent higher for teens with ADHD the first month after getting licensed and 37 percent higher than other adolescents during their first four years. That was regardless of their age when they were licensed. The rate of traffic and moving violations was also significantly higher for the ADHD teens. The young ADHD drivers had greater rates of violations for speeding, not using seat belts, careless driving or using electronic equipment while driving. Their four-year rate of alcohol-related crashes was more than twice that of their non-ADHD peers. In their first year of driving, the ADHD teens’ rate of alcohol- or drug-related violations was 3.6 times higher.