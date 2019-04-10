Many children with ADHD may feel rejected by peers who are unable to deal with their distracted, hyperactive, or impulsive behaviors. Frustration with not being able to sit still or concentrate can lead to acting out or physical aggression. Substance abuse is more common in youth with ADHD, and treatment might lessen that risk. Children with ADHD tend to have difficulty in completing schoolwork, leading to poor grades and lowered self-esteem. Untreated ADHD leads to repeated frustrations and failures in school. One study found that one in three students with the combined subtype of ADHD drop out of high school.