A volunteer for a nonprofit called Back on My Feet was the one who offered Knight a pair of running shoes. The mission of the program is to promote self-sufficiency in people who are experiencing homelessness and/or addiction by first getting them to commit to early-morning runs three times a week for 30 days. If they have 90 percent attendance, they become eligible for the program’s other perks, such as housing assistance and job training, funded through relationships with corporate partners. “The running is the tool for giving people goals and helping people build confidence and self-esteem,” said Back on My Feet CEO Katy Sherratt.