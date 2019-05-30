The intensive, complex treatment typically consists of about three years of multi-drug chemotherapy divided into four parts: inducing remission; wiping out undetectable disease; preventing relapse with maintenance therapy; and eradicating disease hiding in the central nervous system. About 15 percent of children relapse despite this grueling regimen and typically undergo a stem cell transplant. The guidelines also address the use of innovative treatments, including molecularly targeted cancer drugs, and Kymriah, the revolutionary T-cell therapy pioneered at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and approved in 2017.