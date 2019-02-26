“This frivolous lawsuit is nothing but a baseless conspiracy theory," said Tom McGrath, editor of Philadelphia Magazine, speaking on behalf of the magazine and Tewfik. “Philadelphia magazine carefully reported on serious allegations of sexual harassment by a chef and staff at a well-known Philadelphia restaurant. The plaintiff, who was let go by the restaurant, was not named in any of our articles. Yet he now claims the magazine should pay him no less than $1 million as a result of being out of work for three months. The magazine will not be bullied. We’re confident that all claims against the magazine will be swiftly dismissed.”