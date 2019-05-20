The reason: “We were turning people away from V Street at night,” Landau said. The Wiz Kid space now also can accommodate private events, as it can be separated from the main room.
The couple, whose flagship restaurant is Vedge on Locust Street in Washington Square West, opened V Street at 126 S. 19th St. in late 2014 as a casual vegan bar-restaurant alternative to Vedge.
Wiz Kid, in a former salon at 124 S. 19th St., opened in summer 2017. Even before, the public got a taste of the salads and sandwiches via a now-closed counter at the Whole Foods store on Pennsylvania Avenue.
V Street now serves the Wiz Kid salad and sandwich menu at lunch under the V Street name. At brunch, it’s a mix of both menus.