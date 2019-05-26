Chef Joncarl Lachman, who celebrates his Dutch heritage with Noord, the Northern European BYOB in South Philadelphia, has branched out to Center City with the bruncherie Winkel at 1119 Locust St.
It’s a redo of the space that last housed More Than Just Ice Cream, and gets Lachman back into the morning game. (He was an early partner in The Dutch in Pennsport.)
Opening is Monday, May 27.
Winkel (“shop”) is also a Dutch treat, if you will, with weekday breakfasts (menu here) featuring Benedicts and pancakes as well as such dishes as an Uitsmijter ham and cheese sandwich; a house-smoked fish of the day; a rabbit, white bean, and chive frittata; and shakshuka (a popular dish from the shuttered Neuf).
Dan Rodriguez, formerly of Noord and High Street on Market, is chef de cuisine.
Lachman and husband Bob Moysan have worked with the space’s high ceilings and added an open kitchen looking out to the 70 seats. A side space, to be ready in several weeks, will be used for Rival Bros. coffee and grab-and-go.
The dining room’s signature piece is Moysan’s enormous print of an old Citroen parked on a street in Amsterdam. Artist Maria Beddia created graphics of Dutch expressions.
The space will be available for private parties and pop-up events in the evening.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. No reservations.