Village Tavern in North Wales, which Theresa and John Modestine opened in 1995, has been sold.
Philadelphia designer-turned-restaurateur James Morrissey, who owns the SOMO bar-restaurants in Manayunk and South Philadelphia, has taken over, effective Jan. 1. The Modestines cited a recent health scare for their reason to sell, adding that it was not an easy decision.
Morrissey, who is from the area, said he plans to make some renovations to the building, which was originally a farmhouse built in the 1800s. It has been a restaurant operating since 1988.
Although the current staff remains, Morrissey plans to bring in his staff to implement menu upgrades and additions to the cocktail program, and to renovate the patio area, add lounge and group seating areas, and possibly incorporating an outdoor open-style kitchen.
The name will become SOMO Tavern in the spring.