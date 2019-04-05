U.S. Hotel Bar & Grill, a Manayunk fixture in a century-old Italianate building at 4439 Main St., has reopened under new owners, who stripped the place down to the bones, kept what works, and put it back together again. The original bar, cabinets, floor tiles, and doors remain.
Highland Hospitality Group is behind the cozy 40-seater. Highland also owns the Bernie’s restaurants in Glenside, Hatboro, and University City, and in about a month will open a fourth location just a few steps away at 4417 Main St., the former Derek’s. It also owns Bucks County’s Hidden Valley Farm, which provides some produce.
The menu is American. Starters include cheesesteak egg rolls, beer-battered cheese curds, wings, and mussels. Sandwiches, priced in the low teens, include a jerk turkey burger, veggie burger, and house burger; pulled pork; brisket; and a French dip grilled cheese. Only three entrees: shrimp and linguine ($21), pan-roasted salmon with ratatouille ($27), and a 12-ounce ribeye ($35).
The wine list focuses on American labels. Nine beers are on draft, with cans and bottles.
Trivia: Shortly after leaving office in 1984, Philadelphia Mayor William J. Green bought the place and renovated it, operating it well into the 1990s before a series of sales.
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.