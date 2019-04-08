Tastykake has added ice cream to its mini doughnuts. The company’s latest product is a line of ice cream-inspired “Scoop Shop” flavors, starting with “Cookies & Creme."
The doughnuts are rich and chocolate-y, like devil’s food cake, and are coated with a crunchy texture slightly reminiscent of an Oreo cookie. The bakery team worked on the flavors for more than a year, according to a company spokeswoman.
The company celebrated the launch by collaborating with Bassetts Ice Cream on a new milkshake made with the doughnuts. The shakes are available for a limited time at Bassetts at Reading Terminal Market.
The next Scoop Shop flavor, a mint chocolate chip sandwich cookie, is to be released in late April. — Allison Steele
Tastykake Scoop Shop Cookies & Creme mini donuts, $2.99 for a 9.5-ounce bag or $1.79 for a pack of six at local retailers; tastykake.com.