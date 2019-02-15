Justin Weathers and chef Joe Monnich plan to reprise their Lansdale bar-restaurant hit Stove & Tap this spring in Frazer, Chester County.
Opening is projected for April.
Both are Starr Restaurant alums: Weathers as a manager at various locations and Monnich as a chef at The Dandelion and Parc.
Their thing at Stove & Tap, which has been packed since its early 2016 opening in downtown Lansdale, includes a seasonal pub menu backed by a cocktail/beer/wine list.
The Chesco Stove & Tap will seat about 20 at the bar, 24 at the lounge, and about 125 in the dining room, plus about 55 outside on a patio, which will have two fire pits and a U-shaped outdoor bar in what they’re calling an upscale beer garden that will be larger than Lansdale’s.
Look and feel will resemble Lansdale’s, with a rustic air and taxidermy (yes, another bear). Play list will be stocked with rock and blues.