Justin Weathers and chef Joe Monnich plan to reprise their Lansdale bar-restaurant hit Stove & Tap this spring in Frazer, Chester County.

The two, who also own The Bercy in Ardmore and Al Pastor in Exton, have been working since last summer on the new Stove & Tap, which is taking the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill in the front of Lincoln Court Shopping Center (245 Lancaster Ave).

Opening is projected for April.

Both are Starr Restaurant alums: Weathers as a manager at various locations and Monnich as a chef at The Dandelion and Parc.

Their thing at Stove & Tap, which has been packed since its early 2016 opening in downtown Lansdale, includes a seasonal pub menu backed by a cocktail/beer/wine list.

The Chesco Stove & Tap will seat about 20 at the bar, 24 at the lounge, and about 125 in the dining room, plus about 55 outside on a patio, which will have two fire pits and a U-shaped outdoor bar in what they’re calling an upscale beer garden that will be larger than Lansdale’s.

Look and feel will resemble Lansdale’s, with a rustic air and taxidermy (yes, another bear). Play list will be stocked with rock and blues.

Bubba the bear greets customers at Stove & Tap in Lansdale.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
