Spread Bagelry, the Montreal-style bagel shop, has signed leases for two additional locations -- its initial opening in Bryn Mawr on the Main Line and a new base of operations at 2401 Walnut St. that is dubbed the Spreadquarters.
Founder Larry Rosenblum, who helped open Spread in 2011 at 262 S. 20th St. and in 2016 at 3602 Chestnut St., said the moves were connected to an investment last fall from MVP Capital Partners of Radnor, a private-equity firm. The company is gearing up to open more shops.
Both locations are expected to open this summer. The space at 2401 Walnut St., formerly 24 Wood-Fired Grill and chef Jose Garces’ former corporate office, will open first, said Rosenblum, who currently runs Spread out of a room in his apartment.
The 2401 location, midway between the Rittenhouse and University City stores, will be a cafe with outdoor seating along the Schuylkill and will serve as a central kitchen servicing Spread locations and a new online shipping business. Spread also plans to dedicate some of the space for collaborations with other Philadelphia-based brands.
The Main Line location will be at 925 Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr Village shopping center.
Montreal-style bagels, baked in wood-fired ovens after taking a bath in honey water, typically are lighter and crunchier than New York bagels.