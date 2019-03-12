Steve Cook and Michael Solomonov, the team behind a group of restaurants that includes Zahav, Federal Donuts and Abe Fisher, will appear in a live episode of the popular podcast Philly Who? on stage at the World Cafe on May 1.
The event will mark the one-year anniversary of the launch of Philly Who?, which is hosted by Kevin Chemidlin and has featured interviews with local personalities like Temple basketball coach Fran Dunphy and La Colombe founder Todd Carmichael.
Cook and Solomonov will share stories about the inspirations behind their restaurants. Then they will take part in a roundtable discussion about the city’s food scene with sushi chef Jesse Ito and Cake Life Bake Shop’s Becca Craig, both of whom appeared on previous episodes.
The event is 7 p.m. at the World Cafe Live at 3025 Walnut Street. Tickets start at $28 and are on sale at linktr.ee/podphillywho. $5 from every ticket will be donated to the Broad St. Ministry, which provides meals to homeless and hungry Philadelphians.