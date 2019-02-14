“Cooking and dining alone can be one of the most blissful and empowering experiences,” says Anita Lo, author of Solo, A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One. There are so many reasons we might be eating alone or cooking for one — single status, family schedules, dietary preferences, to name a few — but it needn’t be a sad or tasteless affair. Solo, a play on the author’s name, gives us 101 recipes inspired by Lo’s culinary career and extensive travel. Think chicken pho or sticky rice with Chinese sausage and an egg. There’s even a New England clambake for one.