Sedition, the short-lived bar-restaurant that succeeded the similarly tender Six Feet Under in the subterranean space at 727 Walnut St., has closed.
“It’s a tough world out there,” said Gene LeFevre, who also owns Black Sheep, M restaurant and the Morris House Hotel and is partners in the real estate with Alan Mandeloff and Philip Yampolsky.
Six Feet Under opened in late 2017 with a moody, brick-walled vibe six feet beneath the street. In mid-2018, seeking to bolster dinner business, management amped up the menu.
The space is being marketed, LeFevre said.