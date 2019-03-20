He definitely wanted it to be a sexy bar. Neil always would tell me how he wanted places to feel. He wouldn’t be able to describe the look always; you know, he would use adjectives. Sexy, intimate, cozy. He wanted it to be really an all-day dining experience, that people could have brunch, lunch, dinner. It was a neighborhood place. He wanted it to appeal to a lot of people. I’m sure I have notes in files of all of his adjectives — I was supposed to write them all down. What I remember the most was sexy, intimate, hot, cozy. A bar scene, but sophisticated. … I do remember being very proud of it. I thought there was really nothing like it in Philadelphia, especially the outdoor cafe. That was the real groundbreaking move on his part.