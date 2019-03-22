To mark National Cheesesteak Day on Sunday, March 24, Roots Cafe at 133 E. Gay St. in West Chester will give away its new breakfast cheesesteak, which owners John Hearn and Dan Merola have dubbed the Antidote.
It’s billed as a hangover remedy and it combines seared ribeye steak, ham, sausage, pork roll, bacon, peppers, fried onions, a house-made Whiz, two sunny-side-up eggs, on a Sarcone’s roll.
It’s also topped with 5 mg of CBD oil, which supposedly helps anxiety and pain.
Usually a $12 item, Roots will give away an Antidote to the first 50 dine-in or takeout customers beginning at 8 a.m.
(Not exactly “waking up with a hangover" time, but...)
Hearn and Merola won’t allow substitutions on the free sandwiches.