It’s all based on a preorder system. On midday Sunday, I’ll post the flavors of the week to Instagram stories and to my website. You want to place your order by Sunday night, because I cut off orders on Monday, and the earlier the better, because certain flavors get capped. I make the mix-ins on Mondays, and the bases on Tuesdays, so I need to know how much of each I need. Right now, the whole production is being held together by duct tape, but in the future, I promise, this will be the easiest ice cream you can buy.