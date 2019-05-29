Black Restaurant Week is returning to Philadelphia on June 9, and this year the celebration will go on for two weeks.
Founded to showcase African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines, the Philadelphia event will run through June 23 with special prix fixe menus at eight local restaurants. There also will be a culinary panel discussion and pop-up dinner, similar to those held last year.
Black Restaurant Week began in Houston in 2015 and is now held in seven cities. Last year it launched in Philadelphia with 10 participating restaurants. For a list of this year’s restaurants, go to phillybrw.com.
Aroma, a panel discussion about the challenges of the restaurant industry, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 11 at the Enterprise Center in West Philadelphia. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.
On June 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. the Open Space studio at 1014 N. Marshall St. will host “The Art of Flavor,” a CBD-infused pop-up dinner with cocktails and live entertainment. The dinner includes four courses and wine pairings presented by chef Elijah Milligan, organizer of the local Cooking for the Culture dinner series. Tickets are $125 and available here.