“Recreating a custom machine of this sort is simply not possible for a small company such as Panorama Foods,” the statement reads. “Given that, the original shape is, likely, gone forever. That, however, is no reason not to continue to strive for a perfect match as regards taste and texture. We, and the new bakery are working, with each production run, to do just that but, clearly, some of you feel we haven’t crossed the finish line quite yet.”