LouDogs, a Jersey Shore staple for decades, is bringing back its pop-up hot dog window for the late-night crowd in Sea Isle City this summer.
The location, which first launched last summer, will operate out of Shoobies Restaurant at 4001 Landis Ave., which normally is open for breakfast and lunch only. Starting Memorial Day weekend, LouDogs will sell hot dogs there from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday hours will be from 7 p.m. to late night, depending on the crowds.
Shoobies is located in the middle of several popular Sea Isle City bars, and a few blocks from LouDog’s permanent store at 38th and Pleasure Streets, which is normally open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LouDogs began in 1982 as a hot dog cart operated by owner Lou Subashi on the 75th Street beach. Eight years ago, the company moved into its brick-and-mortar location. The menu now includes a variety of offerings with toppings like German mustard, cheeses, chili, ranch dressing, barbecue sauce, bacon and mango chutney.