Milkshakes that taste like Thin Mints, S’mores or Samoas will be available starting this weekend at P’unk Burger, which is bringing back its Girl Scout cookie-inspired drinks for the third year.
The shakes will be made with cookies bought from local Scouts and come in four flavors: Toasted coconut and sea salt caramel, campfire cookie, mint cookie and chocolate peanut butter and jelly. They will be sold starting this weekend through the end of the month at the shop at 1823 East Passyunk Ave.
The shakes are $8 and can be made with whole milk, almond milk or soy milk. Grown-ups can feel free to bring their own spirits like rum or whiskey to make boozy shakes for no extra charge.
And on weekends during March, local Girl Scouts will also sell cookies in front of the shop, and P’unk Burger will donate the quarters from its in-store arcade game to support Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Girl Experience and Outreach Programming.
For a schedule of cookie sales, call 215-468-PUNK.