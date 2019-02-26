Neighborhoods and business districts are working to drum up business with restaurant weeks. Here is what’s happening:
Kennett Square: The Chester County burg gets into the restaurant-week game from Feb. 24-March 3.
Chestnut Hill: Fifteen restaurants and Weaver’s Way Co-Op are part of the Northwest Philadelphia’s promotion, Feb. 24-March 1.
East Passyunk Avenue: The South Philly strip's version is Feb. 25-March 8.
Atlantic City: Dozens of options on and off Absecon Island from March 3-8.
King of Prussia: Dozens of restaurants in and around the malls do it up from March 11-17.
Delaware River Towns: Milford, Frenchtown, Lumberville, Lambertville, New Hope, and Washington Crossing do it from March 24-28.