Angle hews to the classic method of curing the duck legs overnight in coarse salt, chopped herbs, and spices (in this case, warming clove, cinnamon, bay leaf, black pepper, and nutmeg). Once cooked, the duck gets a final turn under the broiler for crisp skin. From there, the luscious meat can be served over lentils, with a root vegetable mash, stuffed into tacos, tossed into pasta, or turned into a hash with a fried duck egg for good measure. Or, for a lighter meal, set it over crisp greens with plumped dried cherries or raisins, toasted hazelnuts, or pecans and a crumbling of blue cheese with a sherry vinaigrette for kick. (The fat can be saved for another use.)