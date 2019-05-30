Its flavor base relies on the ginger and garlic combination so widely used in our favorite cuisines, yet the recipe does not neatly fit into an Indian, Mediterranean, or Chinese playbook. It tastes light and refreshing, yet rich, thanks to olive oil and yogurt. Marinating is involved, but nobody has to sit around or rearrange spices; the zucchini is sliced so thin that by the time you compose plates and fry the eggs -- yep, this is one of those put-an-egg-on-it meals that’s suitable for breakfast or brunch as well -- dinner’s done.