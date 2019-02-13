We're all about high times — that is, dining with a view.
Since Top of Centre Square on the 41st floor of Centre Square closed a quarter-century ago, the city’s most altitudinal tables have been those at R2L, Daniel Stern’s sleek American bistro on the 37th floor of Two Liberty Place.
We're moving up. This summer, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will open the sumptuous Jean-Georges on the 59th floor of the new Comcast Technology Center, with its Sky High lounge on 60.
In the meantime, there’s a new top perch:
The Pyramid Club, on the 52nd floor of the BNY Mellon Center at 1735 Market St.
Since 1993, it has been private, opening its meeting facilities, dining, and mesmerizing views only to members. But just this week, it opened to the general public for dinner Tuesday to Friday via OpenTable.
The Pyramid is undergoing a food-and-beverage rebirth under new chef Sylva Senat, who made his mark here at Tashan and then at Maison 208, and general manager Kevin Keys, who ran the show at such posh spots as Le Bec-Fin, the Union League, and Jansen. There’s a rock-solid wine list, as befits a club whose members generally eschew the likes of Yellowtail.
The current four-course tasting menu ($75, with wine pairings available) includes foie gras mousse toast, Thai basil risotto with wild mushroom and Parmesan froth, braised Kurobuta pork shank, and vegan caponata. There also is an a la carte menu.
Why open to the public? Management is looking to lure new members as Philly’s private-club scene is ramping up, inspired by this spring’s opening of the Fitler Club at 2400 Market St.