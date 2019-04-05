The light-filled building at 1521 N. 31st Street, which Thomason plans to open to the public May 4, isn’t just a new home for her fast-growing business, which connects chefs and customers with locally sourced, sustainable meats. It’s also a place where Thomason will host classes, dinners and events to showcase those products, similar to what was possible when she worked at Kensington Quarters in Fishtown.