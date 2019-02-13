The Queen Village location of Plenty Cafe at Fifth and Monroe Streets will close after business Feb. 17 for renovations, which will include a new name, Village.
The other locations, in Rittenhouse and South Philadelphia, are unaffected.
After just over two years, owners Anthony and Damon Mascieri plan to convert from a Euro-style cafe into a neighborhood restaurant and bar serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with wine on tap, locally focused tap beer and cocktails, and TVs in the dining room.
It is expected to be ready in early March.
The handmade pasta will remain. The biggest change in the kitchen will be the addition of a fryer.
Chef Kenneth Kunz will continue to use Leidy’s pork and Lancaster County chicken and produce. Menu will include fries with shallots, herbs and salt; crispy cauliflower bites; and South Philly toast with charred long hots, provolone, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt and basil on grilled sourdough. Starters will include wing with bleu cheese; crispy wings with honey harissa, toasted sesame, yogurt-tahini sauce; and hamachi crudo; beer mussels steamed with Allagash White, garlic, leeks, parsley and thyme; truffle bacon mac and cheese; and a Cobb salad.
Entrees will include house-made rigatoni with Bolognese and Parmigiano; burger (6-ounce Hereford beef patty, house pickles, special sauce and Cabot cheddar on a Philly Bread potato bun with french fries); grilled Scottish salmon; steak frites; and a local bone-in pork chop. The brunch menu will include cannoli French toast; eggs in Purgatory; and biscuits & gravy.
The brothers will donate 10 percent of the profits from the kids’ menu to the nearby Meredith School.
On Feb. 15, they will host a French-inspired gypsy jazz soiree for the neighborhood as a sort of going-away event. Hot Club, a band, will perform while the restaurant serves dinner and New Orleans-style classic cocktails. The band will play two one-hour sets, one beginning at 7 p.m., and another at 8:30.