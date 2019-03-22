Joe Beddia and partners have opened the doors to the expanded Pizzeria Beddia, which is set up at 1313 N. Lee St. in Fishtown, about two blocks from its original location on Girard Avenue.
This second incarnation has seating and a bar — a dramatic change from the two-man takeout he ran until March 2018 that allowed him to make only 40 pies a night for four nights a week. Getting one of them turned into a sport of sorts, especially after Bon Appetit named it the best shop in America.
Beddia, professing to be too busy to talk this week, announced on Instagram that it’s in soft-opening mode now with limited availability (limited space for walk-ins). Bar opens daily at 4:30 p.m. and the dining room at 5 p.m. Reservations are available via Resy.
Menu includes whole 16-inch New York-style pies starting at $22, plus a few salads. Drink list is primarily wines, with a few cocktails.
This time out, Beddia is partnered with Greg Root and Nick Kennedy of Suraya, plus Al Lucas, a Starr alum.