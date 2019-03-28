Philly Wine Week is all about expanding your grape-centric horizons, and a multi-glass tasting is one of the most efficient ways to do so. This Old City wine bar offers 30 different sommelier-selected flights every day, allowing you to sip on five high-quality 1½-ounce pours for anywhere between $22 and $48. Panorama will discount all flights by $5 during happy hour next Monday through Friday.