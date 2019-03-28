It’s time to pop some corks. Philly Wine Week returns Sunday evening with its annual kickoff event, this year at the Bellevue Hotel. It’s followed by seven days of vino events tailored to oenophiles and wine novices alike, including rare tasting opportunities, boozy dinners, and meet-the-maker nights. There are plenty of deals for the taking, too. Here are some of the best budget-friendly reasons to raise a glass among Wine Week’s 100-plus events.
Philly Wine Week runs April 1-7. For a full list of participants and events, go to phillywineweek.org.
Philly Wine Week is all about expanding your grape-centric horizons, and a multi-glass tasting is one of the most efficient ways to do so. This Old City wine bar offers 30 different sommelier-selected flights every day, allowing you to sip on five high-quality 1½-ounce pours for anywhere between $22 and $48. Panorama will discount all flights by $5 during happy hour next Monday through Friday.
5 to 7 p.m., April 1-5, Panorama Wine Club, 14 N. Front St., 215-922-7800, panoramawinebar.com
Put your taste buds to the test for a chance to win some free wine from the Ritz-Carlton’s restaurant. During Wine Week, stop in at Aqimero around dinnertime to sample an undisclosed wine. Tasters who correctly identify (or guess) the grape will get to take a bottle home on the house.
5 to 10 p.m., April 1-7, Aqimero, 10 Avenue of the Arts, 215-523-8200, aqimero.com
April 1 through 7, the Navy Yard outpost of the Italian staple will pour rosé — the drink that took the wine world by storm — for $6 a glass. For $3 more, stick your straw into an early spring slushy by opting for Bar Amis’ frosé.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1-7, Bar Amis, 4503 S. Broad St., 215-282-3184, amistrattoria.com
On April 1, the French-inspired pub takes its weekly happy hour special up a notch, pairing Aubry champagne — the real deal — with all of the buck-a-shuck oysters you can handle. The good folks at the Good King Tavern will crack open a magnum of Aubry and pour it at $12 a glass until it runs out.
5 to 7 p.m. (until supplies last), April 1, Good King Tavern, 614 S. 7th St., 215-625-3700, thegoodkingtavern.com
Sample 35 wines from around the world, from a Napa cabernet to a Chilean merlot to a Tuscan Rosso di Montalcino, at this event by the Society Hill bistro. Pair your sips with small bites like artisanal cheeses, crab croquettes, grilled lamb belly, and burrata toast with broccoli rabe pesto. All featured bottles will be offered at a discounted price.
6 to 8 p.m., April 4, 120 Lombard St., 215-925-8880, bistroromano.com
Learn — and taste — the difference between champagne and sparkling wine with Moët champagne specialist Chris Baggetta. He’ll be camping out at Walnut Street Cafe for a special happy hour: All the University City bar’s champagne (bottles and glasses) will be half-priced, and you can ask any bubbly questions that come to mind.
5 to 7 p.m., April 4, 2929 Walnut St., 215-867-8067, walnutstreetcafe.com
Spend the day outdoors with a Pennsylvania wine in hand at American Sardine Bar’s annual BBQ. Starting at 3 p.m., local offerings will run $9 to $15 a glass and $5 skewers of all sorts will flow from the grill. If the weather isn’t springlike by then, don’t worry: The fire pits will keep you warm, or the party will move inside.
3 to 10 p.m., April 7, American Sardine Bar, 1800 Federal St., 215-334-2337, americansardinebar.com
If you’re looking to splurge a little but also score a steal, book a reservation for a.kitchen’s Sunday Supper. The Rittenhouse restaurant bids adieu to Wine Week with a four-course meal ($35) prepared by chef Eli Collins. In light of the occasion, you’ll want to add on the wine pairing — $20 for four 3-ounce pours.
5 to 9:30 p.m., April 7, a.kitchen, 135 S. 18th St., 215-825-7030, akitchenandbar.com