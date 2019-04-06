The Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday opened the Urban Green, an outdoor dining and open-air food marketplace.
It features outdoor seating for more than 200; a relaxation space for families; an outdoor food marketplace; and three food trucks, serving paninis and wraps, fried foods, and vegetarian options. Food prices range from $5 to $10; wine and craft beer also will be available for purchase. Find the full menu here.
“Philadelphia Zoo is happy to present a great new outdoor dining destination for our guests and members,” Philadelphia Zoo chief marketing officer Amy Shearer said in a statement. “The Urban Green is a hip new al fresco spot to enjoy lunch/early dinner plus a drink with your friends and family during your visits this season.”
The space is anchored by a 132-foot mural on the old monorail building. It also features an eight-foot-by-40-foot vertical farm that will provide locally grown, sustainable food for some of the animals at the zoo.
Groundswell Design Group, creators of Spruce Street Harbor Park, partnered with the zoo on the project.
"It’s as if a neighborhood park with great food and a cool atmosphere just sprang up in the middle of the Zoo,” Groundswell Design Group CEO David Fierbend said in a statement.
Urban Green is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and access is included with zoo admission. More information is at philadelphiazoo.org.